A suspected notorious Abuja criminal, Chinaza Philip-Okoye has greeted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Philip-Okoye started his confession by greeting President Tinubu during his parade by the police

He said he was not a kidnapper as the police reported after he was arrested, stating that he was just an armed robber

FCT, Abuja - A suspected notorious Abuja criminal, Chinaza Philip-Okoye said he is not a kidnapper as claimed by the police after he was arrested in Kaduna state.

Philip-Okoye said he was into robbing cars in the federal capital territory with his gang members.

He stated this while he was being questioned by journalists at the FCT police command.

In the now trending video shared by an X user, @OpeBee, Philip-Okoye started the confession by greeting President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the ordinary president and anchor of the Brekete Family show in the FCT, Ahmed Isah.

He said it was his first time to join the robbery gang to steal cars in the Garki area of Abuja.

He alleged that it was the gang leader who told the victim to sit in the back seat of the car as it was not in their plan.

According to him, the gang leader, Yellow wanted to collect money from the victim’s account before the police arrested him.

Abuja criminal narrates how he was arrested

Police arrest notorious Abuja kidnapper

The FCT police command confirmed the arrest of a notorious Abuja kidnapper, Phillip-Okoye. Operatives of the Kaduna state police command arrested Chinaza on Thursday, January 18th, 2024.

The FCT police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the suspect is currently in police custody.

