Police operatives have arrested a suspected bandit, Bello Muhammad at Easyway Hotel in Tafa town, Kaduna state.

The 28-year-old suspected bandit was found with the sum of N2,350,000:00, suspected to be proceeds of kidnapping

Muhammad offered the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) N1m to stop him from furthering the investigation

Kaduna state - A 28-year-old suspected bandit, Bello Muhammad has been arrested by the police at Easyway Hotel in Tafa town, Kaduna state.

As reported by Daily Trust, the Divisional Police Officer rejected the N1 million bribe the bandit offered him after his arrest.

The arrested bandit reportedly offered the bribe out of the ransom recovered from him.

The state police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, said the arrest occurred on Thursday, January 19th, 2024.

Hassan explained that police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer arrested the bandit after receiving credible information regarding his presence at the hotel.

He added that the sum of N2,350,000:00, suspected to be proceeds of kidnapping was recovered from Muhammad from Zamfara state.

The police PRO further stated that the suspect during interrogation admitted to being a kidnapper who operates with his gang around Kagarko forest in Kaduna.

He said pictures of the suspect brandishing an AK47 rifle in a forest were retrieved from his mobile phone.

The aforementioned sum is the suspect’s share of a ransom collected from kidnap victims.

“The said suspect Bello Muhammad thus offered a million-naira backhander to the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) to stop him from furthering the investigation, which the Police Officer forthwith rejected. The investigation is still ongoing as the suspect is assisting the Police with vital information.”

