FCT, Abuja - A suspected notorious Abuja criminal, Chinaza Philip-Okoye, has said he is not a kidnapper.

Philip-Okoye claimed that he was just an armed robber while narrating how he was arrested by the police.

He stated this during an interview with The Punch during a parade of criminal suspects at the Federal Capital Territory Police Command on Wednesday, January 24.

“I want to categorically state that I’m not a kidnapper, I am not a kidnapper. We only patrol at night and collect cars, and we take them to Kano for sale.

“That night, our aim was to rob the man and take his car, but I was surprised that after we collected his car, Yellow who is like our leader, asked the man to enter the back of the car. I didn’t know why he did that, and I couldn’t argue with him, so we were driving to Kano before the police caught up with us in Kaduna where I was arrested.”

Police arrest notorious Abuja kidnapper

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FCT police command confirmed the arrest of a notorious Abuja kidnapper, Phillip-Okoye. Operatives of the Kaduna state police command arrested Chinaza on Thursday, January 18th, 2024.

The FCT police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, the suspect is currently in police custody.

Bandits kidnap 2 from Abuja Army Estate

Legit.ng also reported that kidnapping gangs, known locally as 'bandits' stormed the Nigeria Post Army estate in Abuja and reportedly kidnapped two people.

The incident, which happened on Thursday night, January 18, at about 10:00 p.m. in the Phase II area, had kidnappers who came into the estates and took away the wife and one of the in-laws of one Barrister Cyril Adikwu.

According to Austine John, who is a neighbour to the victim, the kidnappers came in and started shooting while they invaded the lawyer’s house and seized his wife and in-law while the barrister escaped.

