The Synagogue Church of All Nations, owners of Emmanuel TV; and MultiChoice Nigeria Limited; mutually agreed to remove the channel from the DSTV platform, a new report has said

According to the report, the final decision was reached in late 2023 following a huge drop in viewership of Emmanuel TV

MultiChoice's reaction negates claims in some quarters that the channel was removed from DStv and GOtv platforms because of a BBC documentary on the life of the founder of the Synagogue church, TB Joshua

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism

Ikotun, Lagos state - A senior official of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) has said Multichoice informed SCOAN in 2021 that Emmanuel TV would be removed from its platforms if the viewership figures did not improve.

Legit.ng reports that Multichoice is a South African company that operates DStv, GOtv, and Showmax services.

TB Joshua’s Emmanuel TV have exited DStv and GOtv. Photo credits: TB Joshua Ministries, Adetunji Raphael

Source: Facebook

Emmanuel TV removed from DStv 'over viewership drop'

Emmanuel TV, on the other hand, was founded by Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, the controversial Nigerian pastor who died in June 2021.

Just after the BBC released its investigations that indicted the late Joshua and his church, viewers of DStv and GOtv could not view Emmanuel TV again.

This led to speculations that the channel was removed due to the BBC’s documentary.

Legit.ng understands that Emmanuel TV was finally discontinued on Wednesday, January 17, 2024 “after a final performance review” by Multichoice.

A senior SCOAN member told The Cable in a report published on Thursday, January 25.

“Last year, we got a letter dated August 7, 2023, from MultiChoice Nigeria Limited regarding the channel distribution agreement between MultiChoice Africa (Proprietary) Limited and Emmanuel Global Network South Africa entered into on 29 October 2015.

“The letter was signed by Mr John Ugbe, the Nigeria CEO. He said the metrics of all channels on DStv and GOtv platforms are monitored by the Multichoice regularly and that Emmanuel TV was performing poorly.

“This was not surprising, to be honest. The moving spirit of Emmanuel TV was Pastor Joshua and since his death, things were never going to be the same again.

“MultiChoice said it expends considerable resources in terms of satellite and DTT capacity and subscriber management to distribute channels. As a result, only channels which maintain minimum performance standards are carried on their platforms, according to the CEO.”

Legit.ng gathered that another performance review of the channel was carried out in November 2023, culminating in the termination of the channel on Multichoice.

What to read about TB Joshua:

'Joshua cut his public hair openly', ex-disciple

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former disciple of TB Joshua narrated one incident that allegedly happened at the prayer mountain where the late televangelist often goes during his lifetime.

Speaking in a BBC investigation, the erstwhile disciple who identified himself as the leader of Joshua's prayer warriors said it is either the late preacher’s power is from God or Satan.

The man said the SCOAN founder cut his beard and part of his public hair, gave it to a big fish in his lake and the fish began to multiply.

Source: Legit.ng