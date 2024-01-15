As the controversy swirls around the BBC documentary, church goers at SCOAN stand firm and unbothered

They maintained their belief in the teachings, stressing that those interviewed by the BBC were unfamiliar with SCOAN's doctrine

On Sunday, January 14, the worshippers during the church service, dismissed further the allegations against the cleric, noting, "Real miracles happen here (SCOAN)"

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Despite the three-hour documentary aired by the BBC about the founder of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Temitope Balogun Joshua, mostly referred to as TB Joshua, members have continued to express support for the church and its founder.

Members disregard the BBC report on TB Joshua Ministry. Photo credit: TB Joshua Ministries

Source: Facebook

Prophet TB Joshua's followers said they would continue to rever the late cleric regardless of the allegations levelled against him.

The BBC documentary on SCOAN

According to the BBC documentary, over two dozen of the church's ex-members shared their accounts of alleged sexual assault, forced abortion, manipulation, and other abuses allegedly committed by Late Joshua during his lifetime.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Reacting, Dare Adejumo, the public affairs director of SCOAN, in a statement, said the BBC documentary was defamatory and that individuals that the medium had interviewed were not familiar with the church.

TB Joshua’s followers stand strong amid controversial report on church's founder. Photo credit: TB Joshua Ministries

Source: Facebook

TB Joshua’s followers shun BBC report

Speaking to The Punch during a visit to the church on Sunday, January 14, the followers faulted claims made about TB Joshua in a recent BBC documentary.

The worshippers sauntered into the premises of the imposing edifice situated at the Ikotun area of Lagos state for the church thanksgiving service.

One of the members identified simply as Isaac, disclosed that the documentary was aimed at bringing down the church under the leadership of the late founder’s wife, Evelyn.

He said:

“We are not bothered about the video. We are used to it.”

Another member, who pleaded anonymity, said since the cleric died, the church still exists and delivers people.

The member who spoke on condition of anonymity said:

“Those people claimed that our prophet faked miracles, but that is not true. Real miracle happens here.”

A male trader who claimed to have spent close to 20 years in the area and also made brisk business from selling items purchased by the members of the church said the ongoing controversy did not affect the turnout of members that attended the service.

TB Joshua's SCOAN shut down after BBC documentary? Fact emerges

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the leadership of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), clarified the rumour that it was closing down.

In a Facebook post shared by the TB Joshua ministries on Sunday, January 14, the wife of the late cleric, Pastor Evelyn Joshua, reportedly debunked the rumour at the church branch in Ondo, adding that SCOAN is a church and not a cult.

Pastor Evelyn maintained that the Synagogue is a church preaching the gospel of Jesus Christ and that it would not close down despite the allegation levelled against the late founder of SCOAN.

TB Joshua, 12 other Nigerian pastors involved in sex scandals

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Late TB Joshua has become the latest Nigerian pastor who was accused of sexual misconduct, particularly by the staff who work closely with them.

The BBC documentary about the late cleric made the revelation. The list of Nigerian pastors in the scandal so far has been compiled.

Source: Legit.ng