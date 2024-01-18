The BBC documentary accusing the late TB Joshua of the Synagogue of All Nations (SCOAN) has been knocked by the church with a detailed video

In a video on the church's YouTube page, the late TB Joshua was seen explaining how Ajoke, the lead interviewee in the BBC documentary, was adopted and sent out of the church for stealing

Prophet TB Joshua expressed regret to have raised Ajoke, saying if he had not met her, he would have raised millions of motherless children

Ikotun, Lagos - The BBC documentary accusing the Late Prophet TB Joshua, the founder of the Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN), has been debunked by the church in a video detailing how the lead interviewee, Ajoke, was adopted and later released to a charity organisation.

A documentary on the church's YouTube titled “Exposing BBC: Was Ajoke TB Joshua’s biological daughter?” showed where the late cleric clarified how he adopted Ajoke but she continued stealing and tarnishing the image of the cleric.

Video evidence of TB Joshua revealing how Ajoke in a BBC documentary was adopted Photo Credit: TB Joshua Ministries

Source: Twitter

The BBC documentary accused the late TB Joshua of multiple crimes, including sexual abuse allegations against some former members of the church, who also spoke in the three-part documentary.

The BBC claimed in the documentary that Ajoke was the first who reported the abuse experienced at SCOAN. She alleged that the late TB Joshua maltreated her, among other offences.

In refuting the BBC documentary, the video on the church's page showed the late cleric telling some church workers that Ajoke was not his biological daughter, adding that he had earlier thought he could address her case in his office.

According to the video, late TB Joshua adopted Ajoke at a month old, when she was discovered abandoned near the church, Synagogue in the Ikotun area of Lagos state.

TB Joshua's comment reads in part:

“When she was a baby, I took her to the police station, and they were telling me, why can’t you take care of this little girl? Nobody will be able to take care of her; please adopt her. And I found this little one, let her live with us. The video was recorded when she was a baby.”

The cleric said he sent Ajoke to a British school, but she has kept tarnishing his image and stealing.

According to the cleric, the British school board teachers were shocked when he played them the video of when Ajoke was adopted and that she was not his biological daughter.

The late religious leader revealed that Ajoke's stealing was so rampant that the police had to ask him to return her to the orphanage home.

He expressed regret that if he had not met Ajoke, he would have adopted millions of children

See the video here:

Source: Legit.ng