In January 2024, the BBC published findings from a two-year investigation, reporting that TB Joshua had abused and manipulated followers over more than 15 years

Legit.ng reports that Joshua and his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) have often courted controversies

In a new piece, US-based Nigerian author, Nimi Wariboko, asserted that some forces shaped the late Nigerian mega pastor

Ikotun, Lagos state - Nimi Wariboko, a Walter George Muelder Professor of Social Ethics at Boston University, United States, has said some forces made controversial televangelist, Temitope Balogun (TB) Joshua, "untouchable".

Recall that the BBC released a documentary accusing the late cleric of multiple crimes.

The BBC's documentary on TB Joshua has generated diverse reactions as it delves into serious allegations against the deceased pastor. Photo credit: TB Joshua Ministries

Late TB Joshua founded the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) in the late 80s.

The BBC’s three-part documentary published on its official YouTube page featured several ex-SCOAN members (called disciples).

These individuals, hailing from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and other countries, and having resided at the Synagogue in Lagos, shared accounts of alleged sexual assault, manipulation, and other abuses attributed to the late cleric.

In a piece published in The Conversation on Friday, January 19, Wariboko asserted that some forces shaped the late Nigerian mega pastor.

Among other reasons, the academic noted that Joshua “was not accountable to anyone”.

Wariboko wrote:

“How did he (Joshua) remain untouchable?

“There are three points I would like to raise here.

“Firstly, he started a Christian ministry, an independent denomination, which became enormously successful. He was not accountable to anyone. As they say, absolute power corrupts absolutely.

“Second, the pursuit and seemingly effortless performance of miracles appeared to have excused or covered his frailties. But, in a sense, he was also enabled by the people. This is not to excuse the allegations against him but to say he was produced by a certain kind of Christian community or generation. He easily (and excessively) gave them their fantasy. His excesses were integral to the movement itself.

“Finally, the allegations tell us that the Nigerian state has little or no oversight over how its citizens are maltreated, exploited or abused in the name of God. Religious leaders appear not to be accountable to the state or the demands of its laws. Joshua was a friend to many presidents in Africa.”

'Joshua cut his public hair openly', ex-disciple

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a former disciple of TB Joshua narrated one incident that allegedly happened at the prayer mountain where the late televangelist often goes during his lifetime.

Speaking in a BBC investigation, the erstwhile disciple who identified himself as the leader of Joshua's prayer warriors said it is either the late preacher’s power is from God or Satan.

The man said the SCOAN founder cut his beard and part of his public hair, gave it to a big fish in his lake and the fish began to multiply.

