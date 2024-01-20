In January 2024, the BBC published findings from a two-year investigation, reporting that TB Joshua did everything humanly possible to cover up the truth about a building collapse in his church's premises in 2014

Legit.ng reports that Joshua and his Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) have often courted controversies

In a clip shared on its verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday, January 20, the BBC insinuated that the collapse of the structure exemplifies life during TB Joshua's reign

Ikotun, Lagos state - The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) has said it has uncovered new evidence televangelist, TB Joshua, hid dead bodies, to cover up his alleged role in the collapse of a building which killed 116 people at his church in 2014.

Recall a BBC Africa Eye exposé had accused the late cleric of multiple crimes.

The BBC's documentary levelled serious allegations against Prophet TB Joshua. Photos credit: Pius Utomi Ekpei

Joshua covered up Lagos building collapse - BBC

The BBC’s three-part documentary published on its official YouTube page featured several former SCOAN members. These individuals, hailing from Nigeria, the United Kingdom, and other countries, and having resided at the Synagogue in Lagos, shared accounts of suppression, alleged sexual assault, manipulation, and other abuses attributed to the late cleric.

The BBC alleged that TB Joshua covered up the fatal Lagos building collapse.

See the BBC's post below:

Building collapse at Joshua's SCOAN

On September 12, 2014, a guesthouse at SCOAN's compound in Lagos collapsed, killing about 116 people, of whom 84 were South Africans.

BBC said Joshua intimidated family members of the deceased to cover up his alleged role in the fatal collapse.

Joshua has linked the tragedy to a strange aircraft "hovering" above the building shortly before it collapsed. A video was released on YouTube that showed an alleged drone hovering around the building before its collapse. However, authorities in Lagos attributed the incident to structural failure.

Legit.ng reports that the collapse is one of the worst disasters to ever strike a place of worship in Africa.

Insiders from TB Joshua's SCOAN presented evidence of what caused the incident nearly 10 years ago.

It comes after alleged evidence uncovered by the BBC showed TB Joshua, the founder of one of the world's biggest Christian evangelical churches, reportedly caused widespread abuse and torture.

Watch the video below:

