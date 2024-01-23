The EFCC has denied the report that it was recruiting new officers into its folds at the moment

Dele Oyewale, the spokesperson of the commission, said the advertisement linking the agency to purported recruitment is false

Oyewale then warned members of the public to be cautious of such advertisements so that they would not become victims of fraudsters

FCT, Abuja - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has called on the Nigerian public to ignore any advertisement that it was recruiting new personnel into the agency.

In a statement by the head of the media and publicity of the EFCC, Dele Oyewale, on Tuesday, January 23, said the commission said there was no vacancy at the EFCC at the moment and that any advertising links are provided by fraudsters to steal from the unsuspecting public.

The statement maintained that the advertisement linking the commission to ongoing recruitment in the EFCC was not true and that the public should be careful of such an exercise.

EFCC's statement on recruitment

The statement reads:

"The attention of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has been drawn to some online advertisements linking the Commission with phoney “ongoing recruitments”

"The Commission is not recruiting at the moment.

"The public is enjoined to ignore any advertisement of recruitment not publicly announced by the EFCC. Operatives of the Commission are on the trail of fraudsters offering misleading information in this regard, and they will be brought to book."

