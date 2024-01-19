The EFCC, in its amended charges against the embattled former governor of the CBN, Godwin Emefiele, revealed how the latter impersonated former SGF Boss Mustapha

According to the EFCC, Emefiele connived with one Odoh Ocheme, now on the run, to withdraw the sum of $6.2m on the grounds that it was a request from the SGF

Recall that Mustapha, who served as the SGF under former President Muhammadu Buhari's government, earlier denied conniving with Emefiele to withdraw $6.2m from the CBN

FCT, Abuja - Godwin Emefiele, the embattled former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been encircled into another legal battle as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) amended its charges against him for the third time.

The EFCC, in the amended charges before Justice Hamza Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja on Thursday, January 18, alleged that Emefiele illegally obtained a sum of $6.2m by impersonating former secretary to the state government (SGF), Boss Mustapha.

Legit.ng earlier reported how Mustapha denied the claim that he conspired with the embattled former CBN governor to withdraw the sum of $6.2m under the guise of funding foreign election observer missions.

Mustapha served as the SGF in the second term of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari and has vowed to submit himself for investigation if needed.

Why Emefiele impersonated Boss Mustapha by EFCC

The Punch in a report said in the amended charge with suit number CR/577/2023, Emefiele, on February 8, 2023, allegedly connived with one Odoh Ocheme, who is now wanted, to obtain $6.2m from the apex bank.

They had claimed that the SGF Mustapha requested the money with reference number SGF.43/L.01/201.

The EFCC, in its charge, stated that Emefiele allegedly claimed that the CBN was asked to release the money as requested by the SGF for "a contingent logistic advance for $6,230,000.00 in line with Mr President's directive."

Court finally allows Emefiele to travel out of Abuja

Legit.ng earlier reported that the former CBN governor, Godwin Emefiele, has been granted permission to travel out of Abuja by the FCT federal high court.

Emefiele got the permission on Thursday morning after filing for the review of his bail application before the court through his lawyer, Mathew Bukka.

The former governor of the CBN is facing multiple charges filed by the EFCC, including misappropriation of funds and abuse of office.

