The EFCC has appealed the no-case submission granted to former governor Babangida Aliyu of Niger state by the Niger state High Court, Minna, in December over an N4 billion fraud allegation

Another defendant in the N4bn fraud allegation suit was the former chairman of the PDP in Niger state, Tanko Beji

Other defendants in the fraud allegation were a former commissioner for environment and a chief of staff to Babangida Aliyu, Umar Nasko

Minna, Niger - The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has approached the Court to Appeal to appeal the no-case verdict granted to Babangida Aliyu, the former governor of Niger state and Tanko Beji, the former chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This was disclosed in a tweet by the anti-graft commission on Thursday, January 8, adding that they have been charged with seven counts of charges bordering on conspiracy, abetment and criminal breach of trust.

How Niger court freed ex-Governor Aliyu, PDP chairman of N4bn fraud allegation

Recall that the former governor and ex-PDP chairman were issued a no-case ruling by Justice Abdullahi Mukailu of the Niger state High Court, Minna, on December 7, 2023, in the N4 billion fraud allegation.

In a seven-count charge bordering on criminal breach of trust, conspiracy and abutment filed by the EFCC before Justice Mayaki, now retired, former Governor Aliyu, Beji, a former commissioner for environment and a chief of staff to Babangida Aliyu, Umar Nasko are the defendant.

The case was later reassigned to Justice Abdullahi Mukaila, where the anti-graft agency had called 11 witnesses and closed its case with over 400 exhibits.

EFCC appeals N4bn fraud allegation against former Niger governor, Aliyu

But the defendants made a no-case submission before the judge. Their prayers were subsequently granted in December.

However, the EFCC has expressed dissatisfaction with the judgment freeing Aliyu and Beji and has therefore filed a notice of appeal dated January 10, 2024.

