BREAKING: Obiano Escapes EFCC Custody After Crucial Court Decision in N4bn Fraud Case
The trial of ex-Anambra governor Willie Obiano kicked off on Tuesday, January 24, at the Federal High Court in Abuja
Obiano, apprehended by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in 2023, is accused of money laundering
It was gathered that he had allegedly diverted public funds of over N4 billion during his term as governor
FCT, Abuja - Justice Inyang Ekwo from the Federal High Court in Abuja has approved bail for Willie Obiano, the former governor of Anambra State.
The court specified that Obiano is confined to the court's jurisdiction and directed the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to place the defendant's travel documents in the custody of the court registrar.
Justice Ekwo instructed the registrar to inform the Nigerian Immigration Service about the situation.
The prosecuting counsel, Slyvanus Tahir, Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), had requested the court to detain the ex-governor.
The case has now been adjourned for the continuation of the trial, with the following dates set for March 4, 5, 6, and 7.
