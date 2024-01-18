EFCC boss, Ola Olukoyede, has issued a fresh threat to the commission’s investigators

This comes as he frowns at the level of corruption by the investigators of the anti-graft agency

Olukoyede, however, rolled out fresh directives regarding "arrest and bail" and vowed to deal with anyone who refused to abide by the commission's rule of law

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ola Olukoyede, has complained bitterly over the craze for gratification, and quest for bribes by some of the commission’s investigators.

He however cautioned the perpetrators to discontinue such immoral acts or face sanctions.

Olukoyede made this assertion on Thursday, January 18, in his New Year address to staff members of the anti-graft agency at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja, The Punch reported.

Speaking on the task ahead in 2024, Olukayode rolled out fresh initiatives and policy direction for the EFCC following his appointment as chairman which came in the last quarters of 2023.

The EFCC boss said:

“There is no agency of government as crucial to the nation’s quest for growth and development as the EFCC. We have all it takes to bring up the profile and developmental index of our nation. I urge all of you to be steadfast and committed to this clarion.”

He further hinted at the need for staff members of the EFCC to familiarise themselves with the commission’s reviewed guidelines for arrests and bail, The Guardian reported.

Olukayode also warned that he would not hesitate to wield the big stick against any form of infraction by any staff of the commission regarding requests for gratification and receiving of bribes.

Olukoyede added:

"Arrest and bail would henceforth be done in line with the rule of law. Our investigators should particularly take note of this. We need to understand the dynamics of the world in the area of law enforcement."

