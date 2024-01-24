The killings in Plateau state are becoming alarming following recent development of fresh attacks in some local communities

Less than 24 hours after the state government declared a curfew in Mangu local government, another attack has been recorded

A resident of the attacked village confirmed this to a journalist a few hours after declaring the curfew

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Despite the 24-hour curfew enforced by Governor Celeb Mutfwang in Mangu town of Mangu local government area in Plateau state, the violence persists with ongoing killings and house burnings.

The Plateau State governor declared a 24-hour curfew on Tuesday, Jan. 23. Photo Credit: Caleb Mutfwang

Source: Facebook

The curfew was imposed following recent killings on Tuesday, January 23.

However, residents report that gunmen have invaded multiple communities, indiscriminately firing at people and setting houses ablaze.

Among the structures targeted was the Sunnah Islamiya School situated along Gindiri Road.

Resident gives account of gunmen attack

As quoted by Daily Trust, Suleiman Muhammad, a resident of Mangu, said:

“At around 9:30 am this morning, gunmen armed with sophisticated weapons came and started shooting sporadically.

"They burnt a lot of houses, including the Sunnah Islamiya school. Some persons were killed.

"They have overwhelmed the security personnel currently in Mangu. We are completely surrounded by the gunmen.”

Captain Oya James, the spokesperson for Operation Safe Haven, responsible for maintaining peace in the region, has yet to respond to inquiries made by the newspaper.

Police warn against trend of self kidnapping, as suspects arrested in Lagos, Plateau, Abuja

In another report, the police in Nigeria have cautioned against the recent trend of false kidnapping across the nation's cities.

Legit.ng reports that the police warned that self-kidnapping is a punishable offence under the laws.

This is following observed incidents of self-kidnapping with suspects apprehended in Lagos and Abuja.

Gunmen attack community, kill soldiers, villagers in Benue

Elsewhere, some villagers, including soldiers, have been killed by gunmen in Agatu, Benue state.

Two soldiers and two villagers died when the military and the gunmen engaged in a fierce gun battle in the area, locals revealed.

The security situation in Agatu LGA in Benue state has escalated following this renewed attack by gunmen.

Source: Legit.ng