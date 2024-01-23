The Plateau state government has declared a 24-hour curfew in Mangu local government area

This became necessary following the rising insecurity that has caused continuous chaos in the area

The state governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has urged residents to cooperate with the declaration to help effective security operations

Jos, Plateau - Governor Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau State has announced a 24-hour curfew for the Mangu Local Government Area, effective immediately.

The governor's Director of Press and Public Affairs, Gyang Bere, confirmed this decision on Tuesday, January 23.

The move responds to the worsening security conditions in the specified area.

As quoted by Punch, the statement reads:

“Governor Mutfwang took the decision after consultations with the relevant security agencies.

“He stated that only persons on essential duties are allowed to move within the local government area until further notice."

Governor Mutfwang's appeal to residents

The governor has called upon all residents, particularly those in the Mangu Local Government Area, to adhere to the instructions and aid security forces by offering trustworthy information to reestablish tranquillity and order in the region.

He expressed regret that despite the government's endeavours to curb the actions of terrorist elements, some individuals persist in creating an environment of insecurity in the state.

Governor Mutfwang conveyed his condolences to the families affected by the incidents and assured them that the government is committed to achieving enduring peace in the state.

He pledged that the curfew would be reconsidered once there is an improvement in the security situation.

