Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism and security matters

Lafia, Nasarawa state - Operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) have reportedly arrested the president of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo.

Bodejo was arrested over the establishment of a vigilante group in Nasarawa state, northcentral Nigeria.

As reported by The Punch, Bodejo was arrested on Tuesday afternoon, January 23, at the Miyetti Allah’s head office, Tundun Maliya cattle market, Kilometre 22, Abuja-Keffi Expressway, Tundun-Wada, Karu local government area (LGA) of Nasarawa state.

The DSS operatives alongside officers of the Nigerian Army (NA), were said to have stormed the Miyetti Allah’s office at about 3:40 pm and effected the arrest.

The newspaper said a DSS source who confirmed the arrest disclosed that Bodejo was arrested over fears that the creation of the Nomad’s vigilante group could cause violence across the country.

He added that the group was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, hence it is not recognised by the federal government.

The source said:

“Our (DSS) operatives and soldiers of the Nigerian Army stormed the Miyetti Allah’s head office in Nasarawa this afternoon, and we’ve arrested their national president, Bello Bodejo, for creating a vigilante group that is not recognised by the government.

“The creation of that nomad’s vigilante group could cause violence in the country.

"The group was not registered with the DSS, the police, or any other security agency, and the group is not recognised by the federal government.”

Miyetti Allah unveils 1,144 nomad vigilantes

On Wednesday, January 17, Miyetti Allah inaugurated a 1,144-nomad vigilante security outfit.

It said it is part of its effort to tackle the incessant rate of kidnapping and other criminal acts in Nasarawa state.

Speaking during the inauguration, Bodejo said that the reason for setting up the vigilante group was to complement the FG’s effort towards tackling insecurity in the country.

DSS speaks on alleged ongoing recruitment

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that the DSS urged Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters, saying the service was currently not recruiting for the 2024/2025 application process.

The DSS in a social media post on Sunday night, January 21, stated that reports about the service recruiting were "fake news".

