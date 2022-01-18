The Imo state government has reacted to reports that it contracted Miyetti Allah vigilantes to help security agencies fight crime

Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba, the commissioner for information in a statement on Tuesday, January 18, denied the claims

Emelumba, noted that the group was not given any approval by the government to operate in the southeast state

Owerri, Imo - Reports that Miyetti Allah vigilante arrived in Imo state to help security agencies fight crime has been denied by the Imo state government.

Nigerian Tribune reports that the commissioner for information, Declan Mbadiwe Emelumba dissociated the state from what he called a fabricated story.

Emelumba in a statement issued in Owerri, on Tuesday, January 18, stated that the government did not at any time give any approval to the vigilante to operate in Imo.

He blamed the opposition who, according to him, were behind the story with the aim to cause ethnic tension in the southeast state, Sahara Reporters added.

While urging the people to disregard the story, the commissioner said residents would be informed of any security arrangements.

He said:

“This is to alert Imo people that there is no truth in the story being circulated by the opposition which has become more desperate. The Government is not aware of any Miyetti Allah vigilante.”

