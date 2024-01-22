The Department of State Services (DSS) has said posts advertising job vacancies on behalf of the service are fake

The DSS has the primary mission of protecting and defending Nigeria against domestic threats

FCT, Abuja - The Department of State Services (DSS) has urged Nigerians to be wary of fraudsters, saying the service was currently not recruiting for the 2024/2025 application process.

The DSS in a social media post on Sunday night, January 21, stated that reports about the service recruiting were "fake news".

The agency advised interested candidates to always make recruitment enquiries from the DSS’ headquarters in Abuja, its state commands, other formations nationwide, and the official website.

Snapshot of DSS

Formed in 1986, the DSS has the mission of providing leadership and criminal justice services to both federal and state law-enforcement organs.

The DSS is also charged with the protection of the president, vice president, senate president, and other top government officials.

Its main responsibilities are within the country and include counter-intelligence, medical intelligence, internal security, counter-terrorism, and surveillance as well as investigating some other types of serious crimes against the state.

