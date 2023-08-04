Members of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association have reminded the president of the role they played in his emergence

The Southeast zonal leader of MACBAN, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, has appealed to President Bola Tinubu not to abandon them as he forms his cabinet

Reacting to Tinubu's ministerial nominations, Siddikki begged Tinubu to appoint cattle breeders even as sweepers in Aso Rock

Awka, Anambra state - The leader of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), South-East chapter, Alhaji Gidado Siddikki, has made a strong appeal to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"We’re ready to be Aso Rock sweepers", Miyetti Allah begs Tinubu for presidential appointment

Miyetti Allah begs Tinubu for a presidential appointment

Source: Facebook

Siddikki, while addressing journalists on the current state of the nation in Awka, on Thursday, August 3rd, called on Tinubu to appoint its members even as office sweepers in the presidency, The Punch reported.

He said that the call for the appointment of its members was necessary considering their prayers and the 85 percent votes that led to Tinubu’s victory in the February 25th, 2023 presidential election, Vanguard reported.

What we want from Tinubu, Miyetti Allah reveals

Siddikki further noted that all they want from Tinubu is to be part of his government.

He lamented that no Miyetti Allah member is among the appointments made so far by Tinubu, in all the boards, including the recent ministerial nominees screened by the Senate.

He said,

“We are demanding an appointment in Tinubu’s administration even as office sweepers, we are okay with it. All we want is for us to be part of the government at the centre."

Anxiety as Miyetti Allah leader, Atiku Lamido, goes missing

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has declared that Engineer Munnir Atiku Lamido, its national vice president, is missing.

Disclosing this in a statement on Friday, June 30, the national public relations officer (PRO) of MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, stated that Lamido has not been seen for about a week.

The missing MACBAN executive member reportedly communicated with his family, on Friday, June 23, 2023, when he was travelling to Kaduna from Zaria, and that was the last time his loved ones heard from him.

Miyetti Allah protests against auctioning of cattle in powerful northern state

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Miyetti Allah's leadership staged protests in Benue state over confiscating and auctioning millions of cattle that belong to herdsmen in the state.

The group also protested against the state governor's consistent profiling of Fulani nomads through the anti-grazing law.

