Global site navigation

Local editions

BREAKING: DSS Makes Clarification on Miyetti Allah President’s Whereabouts
Nigeria

BREAKING: DSS Makes Clarification on Miyetti Allah President’s Whereabouts

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism and security matters

PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has said the president of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, is not in its custody.

The spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, made the clarification to The Cable on Tuesday evening, January 23.

Miyetti Allah/Miyetti Allah leader/Miyetti Allah president/DSS
DSS washes hands off Miyetti Allah leader's alleged arrest. Photo credit: @ChinasaNworu
Source: Twitter

Afunanya said in a terse message when asked to confirm Bodejo's whereabouts:

"He’s not with the DSS."

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Army coy on Miyetti Allah president’s whereabouts

Similarly, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, said he could not confirm Bodejo’s arrest by his colleagues, The Punch reported.

Read also

Breaking: Tension as NNPP, APC supporters clash in Kano, police wade in, details surface

Nwachukwu said:

“I don’t have the information about his arrest.”

Despite the denial by both the DSS and Army, Saleh Al-Hassan, the national secretary of the Miyetti Allah, insisted that the DSS in collaboration with the Army seized their leader.

Al-Hassan said:

“Yes, our national president has been arrested. It was soldiers of the Nigerian Army and DSS operatives who came here and took him away.”

More to follow...

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel