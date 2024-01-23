Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism and security matters

Lafia, Nasarawa state - The Department of State Services (DSS) has said the president of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, is not in its custody.

The spokesperson of the DSS, Peter Afunanya, made the clarification to The Cable on Tuesday evening, January 23.

Afunanya said in a terse message when asked to confirm Bodejo's whereabouts:

"He’s not with the DSS."

Army coy on Miyetti Allah president’s whereabouts

Similarly, Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, army spokesperson, said he could not confirm Bodejo’s arrest by his colleagues, The Punch reported.

Nwachukwu said:

“I don’t have the information about his arrest.”

Despite the denial by both the DSS and Army, Saleh Al-Hassan, the national secretary of the Miyetti Allah, insisted that the DSS in collaboration with the Army seized their leader.

Al-Hassan said:

“Yes, our national president has been arrested. It was soldiers of the Nigerian Army and DSS operatives who came here and took him away.”

More to follow...

