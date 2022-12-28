A few months before the 2023 general elections, the ruling All Progressives Congress has again gathered a major recognition in the polity

This is as Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore endorsed APC flagbearer Bola Ahmed Tinubu while ignoring Peter Obi whom many posits was its preferred candidate

The group in a statement noted that Tinubu will officially be announced on Friday, December 30 as its choice for the 2023 polls

Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, a Fulani socio-cultural association, has endorsed the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, for the 2023 presidential election.

The Sun newspaper reported that the endorsement was the outcome of extensive discussions between the Fulani Pastoralists and the representatives of the APC presidential candidate which was concluded recently.

Ahead of the 2023 polls, Miyetti Allah endorses Tinubu for president.

The group ignores Atiku, Peter Obi, backs Tinubu

It was also gathered that agreements were reached and both signed the dotted lines, an indication that they would work together to ensure that the presidential campaign of the APC wins the election and succeed President Muhammadu Buhari.

When contacted, the President of the association, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, confirmed the development, adding that Tinubu will be formally endorsed by the Association at its coming meeting in Lafia on Friday, December 30.

Miyetti Allah gives reason for supporting Tinubu

He said:

“We have a large meeting of our people, Fulani Pastoralists, coming up on Friday in Lafia. It’s at that meeting that we will carry out the formal announcement of Tinubu as our choice of presidential candidate. If you could remember, we stated a few weeks ago that we would announce our choice of presidential candidate for the coming elections and that is what will be done on Friday.

“We have met with his representatives and had extensive discussions on the bases and conditions for our support, and both parties are satisfied with the working conditions. We have also signed the dotted lines, so we are good to go. We would release other necessary information as the need arises.”

Trouble in Atiku, Obi's camp as Wike, other G5 governors move to meet with Tinubu in 'the abroad'

Tinubu is set to meet with members of the G-5 governor of the Peoples Democratic Party led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state.

The meeting between the five governors and Tinubu will take place in one of the European countries.

This was disclosed by a top source within the camp of the former governor of Lagos state, Bola Tinubu.

