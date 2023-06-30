Munnir Lamido, the national vice-president of the Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), has been declared missing

Lamido has not been seen since Friday, June 23, according to his family members and friends

The car of the missing Miyetti Allah leader was found on Wednesday, June 28, around Maraban Jos, with some of his personal belonging intact

Katsina, Katsina state - The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has declared that Engineer Munnir Atiku Lamido, its national vice president, is missing.

According to Vanguard, disclosing this in a statement on Friday, June 30, the national public relations officer (PRO) of MACBAN, Alhaji Muhammad Nura Abdullahi, stated that Lamido has not been seen for about a week.

Top Miyetti Allah leader, Engr. Atiku Lamido is missing. Photo credits: Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Nigeria, Ni'imatu Wada

Source: Facebook

Miyetti Allah leader, Engr Atiku Lamido missing: MACBAN

The missing MACBAN executive member reportedly communicated with his family, on Friday, June 23, 2023, when he was travelling to Kaduna from Zaria, and that was the last time his loved ones heard from him, Premium Times also reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

MACBAN is the umbrella association of Fulani cattle rearers in the country.

Abdullahi said:

“We wish to bring to the notice of the general public and the security agencies that Engr. Munnir Atiku Lamido is missing.

"Engr. Munnir is the national vice president of MACBAN.

“He left his house in Katsina state on Friday 23th June, 2023 with the intention of traveling to kaduna. He has been missing since then."

According to the statement, the vehicle Engr Lamido was discovered on Wednesday, June 28, between Jos and Kaduna road, near Mararraban Jos town, parked with his phones inside. However, all efforts to locate him proved unsuccessful so far.

Police react as Miyetti Allah declares Lamido missing

Meanwhile, the police spokesperson in Katsina state, Abubakar Sadik, confirmed that Lamido is missing, Premium Times reported.

The circumstance around Lamido’s disappearance is yet to be ascertained.

Miyetti Allah protests against auctioning of cattle in powerful northern state

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that Miyetti Allah's leadership staged protests in Benue state over confiscating and auctioning millions of cattle that belong to herdsmen in the state.

The group also protested against the state governor's consistent profiling of Fulani nomads through the anti-grazing law.

Source: Legit.ng