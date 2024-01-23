The family of the late Ondo state governor has announced plans for the final burial rites

In a terse statement released by Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, Jnr., the late governor would be laid to rest on Friday, February 23

Meanwhile, the late governor was a strong chieftain of the APC and a close ally to President Bola Tinubu

Ondo state, Akure - The former governor of Ondo state Rotimi Akeredolu will be buried on Friday, February 23, 2024, the family announced.

Akeredolu died while receiving treatment for cancer in Germany.

Source: Facebook

According to a funeral timetable released by the late Akeredolu’s family on Monday evening, January 22, the late governor is to be buried in Owo, his country home, Channels TV reported.

As reported by The Punch, the burial schedule was released and signed by Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, Jnr.

It party reads:

“Friday, February 23, 2024: Funeral Service at St Andrew’s Anglican Church Cathedral, Imola Street, Owo. Time: 10 am.”

“Interment follows immediately after the burial service at the burial site, Owo. (Strictly for immediate family).”

Recall that the late governor passed away in Germany on Wednesday, December 27, 2023.

Akeredolu died after a long battle with a complicated prostate problem.

