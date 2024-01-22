A young man who has been stealing from churches in Ogun state has finally been caught

The Ogun state community corps nabbed the man at the hotel he patronises after carrying out his act

The robbery suspect, identified simply as Biola Adebesin, was caught with church equipment such as a decoder, piano, engine mixer and more

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Ogun state, Abeokuta - Men of the Ogun State Community, Social Orientation and Safety Corps, codenamed So-Safe Corps, have arrested an unrepentant thief.

The robbery suspect, identified simply as Biola Adebesin, allegedly specialises in burgling places of worship in Baba Ode and Iju communities in the Ado-Odo/Ota local government area of Ogun state.

The suspect was arrested by the Ogun safety corps and the items on display were recovered from him. Photo credit: Ogun state community, social orientation and safety corps

Source: Facebook

How the robber was nabbed in Ogun

As reported by The Punch, Adebesin was alleged to have "stolen from the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Onibuku, Cherubim and Seraphim, Baba Ode and Stronghold Ministry".

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

This was made known in a statement issued on Sunday, January 21, from the office of the state commander of the corps, commander Soji Ganzallo.

The corps recovered some items from him. They include two Yamaha keyboards, one mixer engine, a decoder, accessories, one Tecno Android and small Bontel phones.

Part of the statement reads:

“He was stopped for questioning by the officer of the So-Safe Corps, but he dropped the load and took to his heel.

“Having marked his face, the suspect was later traced to an hotel he normally lodge and was rearrested at about 08:00hrs.”

Ganzallo explained further that the suspect had been transferred to Onipaanu divisional police headquarters for further investigation and likely prosecution.

Abuja: Police arrest man who faked own kidnap

In another development, Legit.ng reported that the FCT police debunked reports making rounds about an alleged kidnapping incident that occurred at the River Park estate on Saturday morning, January 20.

In a statement issued and posted on its website X account, FCT police command described the reports as false and maintained that "nobody was kidnapped in River Park Estate".

The statement signed by SP Josephine Adeh, the command's spokesperson, also indicated that a man identified simply as Nnandi Agu of Games Village has been arrested.

Notorious 'one chance' couple arrested in Abuja

Legit.ng reported earlier that the FCT police arrested a couple and one other involved in a 'one chance' robbery.

Operatives from Utako police divisional Headquarters on Thursday, January 11, paraded the trio of Chukwudi Okorie (male, 51 years), Chibuzor Okorie (female, 43 years), both husband and wife and Esther Gabriel (female, 38 years).

Source: Legit.ng