Bayo Omoboriowo, the former official photographer of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, refuted longstanding rumours on Monday, January 22, that his former boss transformed into the "Jibrin of Sudan" following his health challenges and extended medical treatment in the United Kingdom in 2017.

During an appearance on Channels Television's The Morning Brief breakfast program, the 36-year-old Omoboriowo said there was no noticeable distinction between Buhari's illness in 2017 and his subsequent recovery.

He emphasised that Buhari's condition improved over time, with the former president appearing healthier and fresher as he progressed.

Omoboriowo addresses controversy over Buhari's double identity

Buhari, who served as president from May 2015 to May 2023, fell ill in 2017 and was airlifted to the UK in early May of that year. He returned later in August after receiving medical treatment.

While residing abroad for an extended period, rumours circulated that President Buhari had passed away and was substituted with a doppelganger named Jibrin from Sudan, a claim propagated by Nnamdi Kanu, the beleaguered leader of the banned Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Buhari, a former military head of state between December 1983 and August 1985, refuted these speculations.

Omoboriowo, Buhari's official photographer for eight years, also rejected the notion concerning his ex-boss.

As quoted by Channels, he said:

“I would say it, and I owe nobody any apology. To me, President Buhari is a man of grace.

“I still had this conversation with one elderly woman over the Christmas break. She carried me into her kitchen and asked, ‘Is he really Buhari?’ And I tried to explain to her. For instance, I’m his photographer, if he changed, I should be able to know.

“For me, it was more about telling the story of a man that when he went and when he came back, he was still the same to me. He lost weight and he gained weight.

“Our conversations were still the same. When he didn’t see me, he asked, ‘Where is Bayo?’ So, if he is not the same, how would he know what his photographer’s name is?”

Omobioriowo recounts experience working for Buhari

Reflecting on his tenure as the official photographer for the President, Omoboriowo expressed that Buhari was a leader who had confidence in his team and believed in their competence.

He noted that Buhari placed little emphasis on the photos themselves but possessed the ideal demeanour for capturing impressive photographs.

Omoboriowo said:

“For eight years, President Buhari never asked me to show him the images I created,” he said.

“If he has chosen you, he believed you have the capacity to deliver on that role… And that was one thing very unique about him; he gives you the role and allows you to express yourself.”

