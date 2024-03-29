The ongoing recruitment process for the Federal Fire Service (FFS) will be concluded on June 15, 2024

The Minister of Interior and chairman of the Board, Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, made this known during his meeting with heads of the four paramilitary agencies

Tunji-Ojo said the shortlisted candidates will be contacted via their emails and mobile phone numbers

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Interior and chairman of the Board, Olubumi Tunji-Ojo, said the ongoing recruitment process into the Federal Fire Service (FFS) will be concluded on June 15, 2024.

Tunji-Ojo said the new date was in line with the Board’s reviewed timeline for the conduct of employment in the paramilitary Services under its purview.

Federal Fire Service (FFS) will be concluded on June 15, 2024. Photo credit: Fedfireng

Source: Facebook

How shortlisted candidates will be contacted

He said the shortlisted candidates would be requested to visit the Board’s portal via messages to their emails and mobile phone numbers, Daily Trust reports.

The secretary of the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB), Ja’afaru Ahmed, who represented the minister stated these at the end of its quarterly review meeting with heads of the four paramilitary agencies under its supervision.

As reported by Leadership, he further explained that shortlisted candidates who would be selected to participate in the Computer-based Test (CBT) as well as Physical Screening/Certificate Verification/Psychometric Evaluation.

Members of the public were urged to ignore messages on social media inviting them to pay some amount for placement.

Tunji-Ojo added that such messages are from fraudsters and not from the agency.

Federal Fire Service warns applicants of job scammers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal Fire Service said unsuspecting applicants are being extorted by some persons who claim to be employment agents for the Service. The Service said applicants should be aware that there is nothing like Service agents or Recruitment, describing the information as fake.

The NPRO, ACF P O Abraham said the Federal Fire Service jobs are not for sale, hence, applicants are strongly advised not to pay money to anyone. He urged the public to shun criminal elements/job racketeers, stating that any applicant who parts with his/her money for job purposes is doing so at his/her own risk.

Abraham said applicants should rely on recognized channels for accurate and up-to-date information regarding Federal Fire Service recruitment.

Source: Legit.ng