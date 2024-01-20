A 64-year-old Nigerian journalist and member of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Alex Omordia, shared his experience of being healed from epilepsy by the late Prophet TB Joshua

In response to recent accusations against Joshua in a BBC documentary alleging fake miracles, Omordia defended the late SCOAN leader, stating that he personally witnessed miraculous healing

Omordia dismissed the accusations as fabricated, attributing them to some disgruntled ex-disciples

Lagos, Nigeria - Amid the accusations against the late Prophet TB Joshua, a 64-year-old Nigerian journalist, Alex Omordia, speaks on his experience as a member of the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN).

Omordia, who has been a member of the church since the year 2000, said Jesus Christ told him in his church to join the SCOAN.

In a recently released BBC investigative documentary, Prophet TB Joshua was accused of faking miracles. However, Omordia said he saw the late SCOAN leader perform miraculous healing.

TB Joshua healed me of epilepsy - Omordia

In an interview with The Punch, Omordia said TB Joshua healed his epilepsy, which he had been battling since 1981 when he was in secondary school.

The journalist said he "received healing from a grand mal attack" which "is a serious form of epilepsy in which somebody becomes unconscious for fairly long periods."

His words:

"So, when I started attending SCOAN, I was in the press group in the church and I told our coordinator then, Emmaus Abraham, what I had been experiencing since 1981. I pleaded with him and they put me in the prayer line.

"The man (TB Joshua) came and moved around within us. He didn’t touch me; he just gazed at me and I left. The following day, we went for counselling and that was all. Today, this is the 24th year now, and I have never experienced that thing again."

Omordia added that one of his brothers-in-law also got healing from the same grand mal attack in the church.

What is a grand mal attack?

According to the Mayo Clinic, a tonic-clonic seizure, formerly known as a grand mal seizure, involves a loss of consciousness and intense muscle contractions. It is the stereotypical seizure that comes to mind for many people.

Seizures result from a burst of electrical activity in the brain, which can be either focal (localized in one brain area) or generalized (affecting the entire brain).

Many individuals experiencing a single tonic-clonic seizure may not have another and might not require treatment. However, recurrent seizures may necessitate daily anti-seizure medications to manage and prevent future tonic-clonic episodes.

Fabricated accusations - Omordia speaks on BBC report

Asked about the accusations against Prophet TB Joshua by some of his ex-disciples as captured in the BBC report, Omordia said:

"When we say ex-disciples, TB Joshua had so many disciples. It is particularly two of those disciples that are stroking these issues because they are disgruntled.

"I can tell you that those accusations are fabricated because they could not get what they wanted."

Nigerians react to Omordia's statement

Adebayo Marjec commented on Facebook:

"Your healing shall be permanent . RIP our Prophet."

Polrah Clarah Aaron said:

"Truth is gradually coming out. I stand with TB."

Yakubu Isah said:

"Those who are against TB Joshua shall face God's judgement when the time comes."

Assumpta Chidinma said:

"Glory to God. The best prophet in our time."

