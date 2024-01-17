President Tinubu in reaction to the Ibadan explosion, has called for urgent action against the perpetrators of the fatal incident

Tinubu made this call in a statement issued and signed by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, January 17

Meanwhile, the blast has not only claimed many lives but caused damage in the affected community, as confirmed in a situation report by NEMA

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sadness over the devastating explosion that occurred on Tuesday night, January 16, 2024, in Bodija, Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

Recall that the explosion killed two persons and wounded about 80 others. It also destroyed several buildings, vehicles, and other properties.

Reacting in a statement issued by Ajuri Ngelale, special adviser to the president, media & publicity, on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, Tinubu said the cause of the blast being attributed to the activities of illegal miners is worrisome.

The president maintained strongly that those responsible for the explosion "must be fished out and punished".

"It is worrisome that the cause of the blast is being attributed to the activities of illegal miners," the president said.

President Tinubu however commiserated with the government and people of Oyo state and called on all concerned agencies of government to unravel the circumstances that led to the tragedy with alacrity.

The president also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to work with Governor Seyi Makinde and offer immediate and comprehensive relief to the victims affected by the incident.

