A video that has gone viral on social media has given a fresh update regarding the explosion that rocked Ibadan on Tuesday, January 16

From the viral clip, an eyewitness disclosed that the tragic incident claimed many lives including that of a UK returnee

Meanwhile, Ibadan residents are still in shock following the damage caused by the explosion in the affected community

A man who recently returned from the United Kingdom (UK) has been said to be one of the victims of the tragic explosion that occurred in the Bodija area of Ibadan, Oyo state, on Tuesday, January 16.

An eyewitness, identified simply as Ayode Jajaye, made this disclosure in a viral video, Vanguard reported.

According to Jajaye, the UK returnee, who is the son of one of the landlords in the estate where the explosion occurred on Tuesday night, was among those who died in the incident, Daily Trust reported.

He, however, urged concerned authorities including the state government to carry out a thorough investigation into the situation that has claimed many lives and caused more damage in the affected community.

Jajaye said:

“Look at the guy that just died, he just came from the UK about a week ago. He’s a son to a landlord in this estate.

“My conclusion is that the government should investigate this situation. The casualties are too much; look at damages, we can’t just look away. There are so many collateral damages that have happened.”

