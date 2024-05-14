Nigerian preacher, Chukwuemeka Odumeje has drawn the attention of netizens after one of his old videos surfaced on the net

In the video, the much younger prophet was seen singing and dancing in one of his music videos

The viral clip raised a series of interesting comments from netizens with many of them saying he had paid his dues

Nigerian prophet, Chukwuemeka Odumeje aka Indabosky is once again making headlines on social media over one of his old videos that resurfaced online.

The preacher who is known for his funny exchanges with members of his church as well as his bold claims of possessing different powers, seemed to have started his gospel journey a long time ago.

Fans react to Prophet Odumeje's throwback video. Photos: @chukwuemeka_odumeje, @prophetodumeje / TikTok

Source: Instagram

In the resurfaced video which was posted on TikTok on @prophetOdumeje page and spotted by Legit.ng, the pastor was seen singing and performing one of his songs.

The video is reportedly from 25 years ago and a much younger Odumeje sang a gospel song about having God in his life. See the clip below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Netizens react to Odumeje’s old video

The old video of Odumeje singing a gospel song raised interesting comments from netizens. Some of them were impressed and said he had paid his dues while others noted a difference in his countenance in the old clip. Read some of their reactions below:

kelly_official0:

“A Very fine man of God!.”

Paul_makus_:

“He was a responsible and quiet man. I don't know what went wrong with him.”

1akimbilly:

“Una sure say na him Omo the man dey Game since.”

Thec_la_:

“He has been the game since day 1. Don’t play! There is nth he can’t do. Is it singing? Comedy? Boxing? Doremeing? Preaching? Abido shaking? He has done it all! .”

Nikki_black_nikki:

“At that age he was still odumeje but after paying his dues, he turns the liquid mental and became the war.”

Louisapurple:

“Before n after he got the POWERS .”

modestacindy007:

“He was calm until he had an encounter with Flavour and his life never remained the same.”

Ozichukwukanu:

“He was such a fine man …wow.”

Iamelb:

“Nobody is talking about how fine he was? He was such a fine young man.”

Paulplaydairo:

“Wow! He could sing! It’s evident he didn’t become a pastor overnight. The journey no be today.”

Prophet Odumeje's conversation with Air Peace staff

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Prophet Odumeje Indabosky engaged in a jovial exchange with the crew aboard his Air Peace journey to London.

The esteemed clergyman recounted his pleasant and satisfactory flight experience, as shown by @prophetodumeje.

He seized the moment to express gratitude towards the captain, whose expertise was pivotal for their secure passage from Lagos to London.

Source: Legit.ng