BREAKING: Foreign Names on CAC Document of Company Indicted For Ibadan Explosion, Makinde Speaks Out
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism
Ibadan, Oyo state - Governor Seyi Makinde, on Wednesday, January 17, said the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) certificate of a mining company indicted for the explosion in Bodija area of Oyo state showed some foreign names as owners.
Makinde, who spoke on Channels Television’s Politics Today programme on Wednesday night, also said the death toll in the unfortunate blast had risen to three as one more victim died at a hospital.
'We'd uncover identities of miners' - Makinde
Legit.ng reports that the Ibadan explosion happened on Tuesday night, January 16.
The Oyo governor said:
“We are trying to uncover the identities of the people. We’ve done a few fact-finding on the company involved and yes, there are indeed some foreign names on the CAC documents of the company involved but these are still early days.
"We don’t have anything to cover."
Explosion rocks Ibadan
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that there was a loud bang said to be caused by an explosion in Ibadan.
The incident happened on Tuesday evening, January 16, and was heard around the city's Agbowo, Sango, Orogun, and Bodija areas.
More to follow...
