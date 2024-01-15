First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu has called on security agencies to make the safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters their priority

State House, Abuja - First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, has reacted to the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and the kidnapping of her other sisters by gunmen.

She said the safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters should be the priority of the security agencies.

Mrs Tinubu stated this in a post made via her X page (formerly known as Twitter) @SenRemiTinubu, on January 15.

The First Lady urged Nigerians to pray for the safe return of these girls.

“I implore our security agencies to intensify their efforts in addressing the pressing matter of kidnappings and insecurity in our nation. The safety and swift return of the Al-Kadriyar sisters and others in captivity should be our paramount concern.”

Pantami's friend donates N50m to rescue 5 kidnapped sisters

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami said his friend offered to pay N50m to rescue five sisters abducted by gunmen in Abuja.

Pantami said he is personally not in support of paying ransom to criminals but became necessary after the gun killed one of the girls, Nabeeha.

The former minister prayed for the giver with Jannatul Firdaus for the N50 million donation. Najeebah and her sisters were abducted on January 9, alongside their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar but the father was later released to raise N60m ransom for the release of his daughters.

Nabeeha: Kidnappers kill 4 out of 10 abductees in Abuja

Kidnappers killed four out of the 10 persons kidnapped in the Kubwa/Dutse area of the FCT and dumped their lifeless bodies at Ida, near Ushafa in Bwari Area Council.

The bodies identified include a secondary school student, the daughter of the Ekiti state-born chief legal officer of the National University Commission (NUC), Folorunsho Ariyo and a 400-level student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar.

