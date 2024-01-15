Rising insecurity, kidnapping, and incessant attacks on residents by bandits have been observed in FCT, Abuja

Abuja is bordered by Niger state to the west, Kaduna state to the north, Nasarawa to the east, and Kogi state to the south

Reacting to the tragic death of Najeeba Al-Kadriyar, who was killed by her abductors in Abuja, and the worsening security situation in the FCT, Sani pointed out that Abuja's neighbours are not safe too

FCT, Abuja - Shehu Sani, a former senator from Kaduna, has said the deterioration of security in parts of Abuja is a direct result of the security situation in the states around the federal capital territory (FCT).

Legit.ng reports that Abuja is bordered by the states of Niger to the west and northwest, Kaduna to the northeast, Nassarawa to the east and south, and Kogi to the southwest.

Abuja, the federal capital and a planned modern city, is located near the centre of the territory.

Sani laments kidnappers' attacks in Abuja

Sani, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), asserted that Abuja cannot be immune "as long as its neighbours are infected".

His reaction followed news that Najeeba, one of the members of a family abducted in their house located in the Bwari area council of Abuja on January 2, had been executed by the kidnappers.

An X (formerly Twitter) user, Adamu Asiya, who identified herself as a cousin to the victims, announced the abduction of the family members on January 3, adding that her uncle was killed in the process.

Two days later, she tweeted that the father of the girls was released by the kidnappers while a ransom of N60 million was placed on the lives of the six sisters.

However, after a hashtag, #Najeebaandhersisters, was created to raise the N60 million, Asiya announced on X on Saturday, January 13, that Najeeba had been killed because her father could not meet the Friday, January 12 deadline for the payment of the N60 million.

A report by Leadership newspaper on Monday, January 15, noted that the kidnappers have raised the ransom to N700 million.

Legit.ng reports that the scourge of kidnapping in Nigeria is a growing threat that requires urgent action.

Sani wrote on his verified X:

"The deterioration of security in parts of Abuja is a direct result of the paralysis of the security situation in the states around Abuja. Abuja cannot be immune as long as its neighbours are infected."

