Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, has given a fresh update about five sisters kidnapped by gunmen

Pantami said a friend has donated N50m to rescue five sisters after the gunmen killed their elder sister

He disclosed this via his X page while praying to God to grant the giver Jannatul Firdaus for the donation.

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

FCT, Abuja - Former Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami said his friend has offered to pay N50m to rescue five sisters abducted by gunmen in Abuja.

He disclosed this in a statement via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ProfIsaPantami, on Sunday, January 14. became that

Pantami’s friend donates N50m to rescue 5 kidnapped sisters Photo Credit: @ProfIsaPantami

Source: Twitter

“Furthermore, I spoke with a friend and a brother who offered to pay the remaining 50 million Naira of the 60m immediately. I conveyed the account number of the father of our daughters, Mansoor Al-Kadriyar, to the friend and brother to send the money directly.”

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

Pantami said he is personally not in support of paying ransom to criminals but became necessary after the gun killed one of the girls, Nabeeha.

The former minister prayed for the giver with Jannatul Firdaus for the N50 million donation.

Najeebah and her sisters were abducted on January 9, alongside their father, Alhaji Mansoor Al-Kadriyar but the father was later released to raise N60m ransom for the release of his daughters.

Terrorists Abduct Former PDP Chairman, 22 Others in Abuja

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that armed groups known locally as 'bandits' stormed the Kawu community in the Bwari area council of the federal capital territory (FCT) on Thursday, January 11, and abducted 23 people.

The attack was reportedly carried out by about 40 terrorists and one of the abductees was Alhaji Alhassan Sidi Kawu, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman of Kawu ward.

Abdulmumini Zakari, the councillor representing the area, said the outlaws arrived around the community on Wednesday, January 10, through the Kuyeri Forest in Kaduna state.

Bandits return to Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

Legit.ng also reported that 85 people were abducted by 'bandits' in several Kaduna communities.

The attacks occurred between Thursday, January 4, and Sunday, January 7, 2024. About 55 people were seized by some bandits in Dudumishini, Badoko, and Kwakware villages, all in Katari. 33 travellers were also kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway at Dogon Fili near Katari.

Source: Legit.ng