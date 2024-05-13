Nigeria's football governing body, the NFF, has unveiled Finidi George as the new head coach of the men's senior national football team

Legit.ng reports that Finidi succeeds Jose Peseiro, the Portuguese manager whom he (Finidi) worked with as one of his assistants

Sulaimon Adebayo, a prominent sports journalist and photographer, shared the amount Finidi will reportedly earn in his new role

FCT, Abuja - The newly unveiled head coach of the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Finidi George, will reportedly earn $45,000 per month.

Legit.ng reports that the remuneration is about N65,038,050 when converted to the Nigerian currency (the interbank exchange rate).

Super Eagles head coach, Finidi George (centre), is a former Nigerian international. Photo credit: @OgaNlaMedia

According to an update by Sulaimon Adebayo, popularly known as Pooja, a former sports presenter with Top Radio 90.9FM, Finidi is expected to earn over $40,000.

The football expert also said Finidi's assistants "will be rewarded as per pay-as-you-go".

Additionally, the Ajax legend will sign a one-year deal with the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), going by Pooja's post.

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) page on Monday, May 13:

"Finidi George's contract details;

- One-year deal

- Salary per month $45K as gathered

- Assistants will be paid as per pay-as-you-go.

"Finidi will leave his post as Enyimba coach."

Legit.ng reports that Finidi, 53, is a UEFA Champions League (UCL) and Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winner.

His last club as a manager, Enyimba, are the reigning champions of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

FIFA member speaks on Finidi's appointment

Meanwhile, Shehu Dikko, a member of the FIFA football stakeholder committee, described Finidi's appointment as a "big plus" for the NPFL.

According to the former NFF vice-president and ex-chairman of the defunct League Management Company Limited (LMC), Finidi's appointment as Super Eagles' chief trainer will open more doors to players plying their trade in the local league.

