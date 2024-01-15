Rising insecurity, kidnapping, and incessant attacks on residents by bandits have been observed in the FCT, Abuja, with some young girls recently kidnapped

Legit.ng reports that over the last few years, millions of naira have been paid to non-state actors as ransom

Reno Omokri commented on ransom payment and asked the FG to fund the country's military better, instead of citizens enriching criminals

FCT, Abuja - Reno Omokri, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has said paying ransom to bandits means "they are remarkably better funded than the Nigerian Army".

Omokri in a tweet urged Nigerian authorities to prioritise funding the military properly to tackle the scourge of kidnap-for-ransom.

'Increase military spending', Omokri to FG

The diaspora-based PDP chieftain asserted that "by paying ransoms, we are even tempting our underfunded military to consider a career change."

His tweet reads on Sunday, January 14:

"By virtue of the ransoms paid to bandits in Northern Nigeria, they are remarkably better funded than the Nigerian Army and other security forces. Perhaps if we gather the money we have been paying bandits and instead use it to fund the military, banditry and kidnapping would have been eviscerated by now. In fact, by paying ransoms, we are even tempting our underfunded military to consider a career change. When crime pays, criminality grows."

Legit.ng reports that Omokri's comment comes amid reports that kidnappers killed residents of the federal capital territory (FCT) and raised the ransom being demanded from N100 million to N700 million.

