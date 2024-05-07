Olaniyi, a student of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti, has surpassed his attempt to break the longest drumming marathon by an individual Guinness World Record

Olaniyi Israel Adewale Eniola, a 300-level Federal University computer science student from Oye Ekiti, has broken the Guinness World Record for the longest drumming marathon.

Olaniyi embarked on the journey to break Allister Brown's 2023 record of 150 hours one minute. Surprisingly, he broke the existing record and plans to surpass the record-breaking duration by over two days.

Olaniyi continues to drum after 150 hours

The determined student has always wanted to break the Guinness world record. Even after Olaniyi had surpassed 150 hours, he continued drumming, aiming at 200 hours. His strength has come as a shock to many spectators.

He is currently on the road to 200 hours.

Olaniyi gets backing from Nigerian celebrities

On his journey to achieve this remarkable feat, the Federal University, Oye Ekiti student has received support from public figures like Woli Agba, Goroso Ekiti, Nasodominic, Yeye Toyin Tomato, Mr Macaroni, and Woli Arole.

They all joined his live videos of the attempt and reposted them on their social media platforms.

He also appreciates his school head of department supporting his mission to put his name on the world record.

"My HOD has been very supportive, and the medical team is giving me the medical support I need."

Nigerians react to Olaniyi's 200 hours attempt

The Guinness World breaker's attempt has summoned reactions among Nigerians. See some of them below:

@mikkybtc01:

"Keep Going bruh."

@jessicachinemelu:

"Nigeria to the world."

@har_de_bimpe:

"Record breaker."

@am_kausar:

"Woow bless u."

@jessicachinemelu:

"Good luck record breaker."

@thatsmomentoum:

"Keep pushing."

@rachael_omololami:

"Omoh I trekked all the way from Idofin to semilore hostel To and Fro to see Enny."

@hypemanoshakpolor8:

"I came to oye ekiti from Lagos but nobody knows where he is doing it In oye ekiti!! How come pls do more publicity for him."

@damilareigbayiloye:

"Well done Israel."

@hannah_rose_789:

"Keep flowing."

Why is Olaniyi extending his drumming hours

Olaniyi claimed he is working on attempting to break the record for being the longest drummer and working even harder to surpass it.

According to him, in a chat with Legit.ng, he disclosed:

"I added 50 hours to make it 200 hours. My desire is for the challenge not to be easily surpassed by anyone. That will make me a Nigerian boy in the GWR sphere for a long time.

Handling criticism after Chef Dammy's attempt

The computer undergraduate mentioned that on the first day of his attempt, many people discouraged him and even abused him.

"Although some said I would not last for 20 hours. They don't know that my strength is divine. I am very fine and coping well."

