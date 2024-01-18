The federal government has urged Nigerians to desist from raising funds to pay ransom to kidnappers and bandits

Muhammadu Badaru, the minister of defence, made the call on Wednesday, adding that it would encourage the bandits and kidnappers to put pressure on the hostages

Badaru noted that the activities of the bandits in Abuja suburbs were due to the military operations in the northwest and some parts of the north-central and that Nigeria will defeat them soon

FCT, Abua - The federal government, through the minister of defence, Muhammadu Badaru, has called on Nigerians not to pay illegal ransom to bandits and kidnappers.

Badaru made the call while briefing journalists after the federal executive council meeting on Wednesday, January 17, at the presidential villa in Abuja.

FG explains why kidnappers are operating in Abuja Photo Credit: Bashir Ahmad

Source: Twitter

How Nigerians encourage kidnapping and banditry, defence minister

According to The Punch, Badaru maintained that the payment would make the kidnappers and bandits make more demands and threaten the safety of the Nigerian public.

The defence minister added that President Bola Tinubu, with service chiefs, at a meeting on Tuesday, January 16, has ordered that the security agencies intensify efforts to fish out the criminals hurting our society.

He stressed that there had been concerted efforts by the security agencies to stop the criminal acts going on across the country immediately.

Why bandits and kidnappers are moving to Abuja

According to Badaru, Nigerians are only talking about the FCT while the kidnappings take place around the suburb, in locations that border Kaduna and Niger states. He said this was due to the fact that the current operations were going on in the northwest region and some parts of the north-central.

The minister stressed that raising funds to pay the ransom would worsen the situation as it would encourage the kidnappers and bandits to mount pressure on their victims.

His statement reads in part:

“The bandits are fleeing, and they are getting shelters around these areas, and the security agencies are working very hard to push them out, block the movement, and finish this thing once and for all.”

Kidnapping, killings in Abuja: "We are not sleeping", Wike

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nyesom Wike, the FCT minister, has reiterated his commitment to secure Abuja and its environ.

The minister said he will not rest on his oars until the country's capital is secured, adding that he and the area council chairmen are working to address the situation.

Wike's comment followed the recent outcries that trailed the killing of Nabeeha Al-Kadriyar and Folasade Ariyo by their kidnappers.

Source: Legit.ng