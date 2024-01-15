Abuja estate residents are faced with the increasing menace of kidnappings in recent days

The shocking murder of 13-year-old Folorunsho Ariyo adds a heart-wrenching layer to the unfolding tragedy in the territory, sparking outrage and sorrow among residents

Kidnappers have resorted to violence to expedite ransom payments revealing a disturbing tactic, leaving communities in Bwari gripped by fear and desperation

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

FCT, Abuja - Kidnappers, who abducted 10 people from Sagwari Estate Layout at Dutse in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on January 7, 2024, have killed two more of the abductees.

The unknown armed men also sent a strong warning to their relatives negotiating ransom payment, Leadership reported on Tuesday, January 15.

Vanguard report added that after killing some of the kidnap victims, the bandits increased their demand from the initial N60 million per person to N100 million, now totalling N700 million.

Residents reacts, explain why kidnappers killed two more victims

In reaction to the scary situation, Abuja estate residents discloed to newsmen that the victims were allegedly killed over the delay in raising the ransom demanded by the kidnappers.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

It was also gathered that a 13-year-old secondary school student, identified as Folorunsho Ariyo, was among those killed.

This comes after the kidnappers killed a 400-level student of Ahmadu Bello University (ABU) Zaria, Nabeeeha Al-kadriyar.

Police react as Abuja kidnappers kill 4 victims

Meanwhile, the police public relations officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, had urged the victims' family to reach out to the Force codedly, the Nigerian Tribune report confirmed.

"Let them reach out to me on my personal line, and drop a message there. Thanks,” Adejobi said.

Pantami's friend donates N50m to rescue five sisters abducted in Abuja

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the former minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Ali Pantami, said his friend has offered to pay N50m to rescue five sisters abducted by gunmen in Abuja.

He disclosed this in a statement via his X page (formerly known as Twitter) @ProfIsaPantami on Sunday, January 14.

Pantami said he is personally not in support of paying ransom to criminals, but it became necessary after the gunmen killed one of the girls, Nabeeha.

Source: Legit.ng