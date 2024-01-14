The Niger state police command has confirmed the arrest of notorious bandit leader Rabiu Yusuf, alias "Rabee,"

14 others were also nabbed by the force through intelligence reports, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, the state police CP confirmed

The recovery of various arms signals a significant dent in the capabilities of criminal elements operating in the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Niger state, Minna - Police have arrested a suspected bandits’ leader, identified as Rabiu Yusuf best referred to as Rabee, at the popular Tunga Mallam market, Paikoro local government area of Niger state.

This successful operation is part of ongoing efforts to combat insecurity and criminality in the state. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

The commissioner of police in Niger state, Shawulu Ebenezer Danmamman, made this disclosure to newsmen while parading different suspects arrested by his command.

According to the CP, the suspected bandit was arrested on Saturday, January 6, following an intelligence report.

As reported by Daily Trust, Rabee, during interrogation, confessed to participating in a series of kidnappings and being associated with the Muware camp of bandits responsible for terrorizing several areas in the state.

Meanwhile, the arrest of Rabiu Yusuf, known as "Rabee," marks a significant breakthrough in the fight against banditry and criminal activities in Niger state.

The police have intensified efforts to dismantle criminal networks, leading to the capture of several 14 other suspects who engage in kidnapping, arms dealing, armed robbery, car theft, raping and thuggery.

How the 14 suspects were arrested

The police commissioner said the suspects were arrested after kidnapping a 20-year-old victim and collected N1.6 million ransom, The New Telegraph newspaper report added.

Source: Legit.ng