A female soldier in the Nigerian Army has accused senior army officers of oppressing her and threatening her life for rejecting their sexual advances.

The soldier in a trending TikTok video alleged being locked up, ejected from her apartment, and even placed in a psychiatric hospital

The soldier claimed her bank account had been frozen, and Col. Abdulkareem, one of the accused soldiers had obstructed her career progression

However, the Nigerian Army has expressed intent to investigate the allegations while emphasising the need for due process

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Lagos, Nigeria - A female soldier in the Nigerian Army has raised alarm in trending TikTok videos, accusing some senior army officers of oppressing her and threatening her life for rejecting their sexual advances.

The soldier, with the TikTok handle, ogunleyeruthsavage1, named the senior officers as Col. IB Abdulkareem, Col. GS Ogor and Brig. Gen. IB Solebo.

A female soldier in the Nigerian Army accused some senior army officers of threatening her life for rejecting their sexual advances. Photo credit: ogunleyeruthsavage1

Source: TikTok

She said the officers had been oppressing her since she was posted to Cantonment Medical Centre, Ojo, Lagos, in 2022, for refusing their sexual advances.

I was locked up several times

The soldier said she had been locked up several times for no reason, ejected from her apartment, and locked up in a psychiatric hospital for a month without any medication with a claim that she had mental illness.

According to the female soldier, her bank account has been frozen since February 2023 without salary for no reason.

She further alleged that Col. Abdulkareem had made attempts to rape her, but when he was found out, he claimed that she had mental illness.

Her words:

“If anything should happen to me, please hold Col. IB Abdulkareem, Col. GS Ogor and Brig. Gen. IB Solebo responsible, because they don’t want me to grow. They don’t want my progress.

“In 2022, I was posted to Cantonment Medical Center, Ojor where I met Col. IB Abdulkareem, who requested for me and I refused. Ever since then, this man has been my nightmare in the army - threatening to dismiss me each time he sees me."

Col. Abdulkareem blocked my promotion

The soldier also alleged that Col. Abdulkareem had denied her access to every army course and blocked her from seeing her parents.

She said when her father eventually contacted Col. Abdulkareem over her issues, he (Abdulkareem) told her father to ask her to obey the last order.

She said the “last order” was for the colonel to “sleep with me.”

Efforts to get intervention failed

ogunleyeruthsavage1 also said she had made several efforts, including writing a petition and getting some senior and junior officers to intervene but to no avail.

“I know definitely they will come for me. They will lock me up and they will dismiss me but I don’t care. I can’t endure again. Before coming out to make this video, I can’t endure again. I don’t want to die young," she added.

“Each time I try to expose him or each time any senior officer tries to intervene, he also stigmatizes me, that I have mental illness. He would always tell them that I have mental illness.

“He wrote to DOA three times to board me out of the army. He froze my account for one year. He froze my account since February last year (2023) till date, no salary.

Nigerians react

Oluwafemo commented on TikTok:

"I can never advice my worst enemy to join any military in Nigeria. Even their salary is not encouraging."

Chimaosuji said:

"Chaiiii no different between army and police any more. It is a pity that NA is like civil servants."

Bradandgate said:

"If what she's saying is true, this is an abuse of the highest order. Action should be taken to remedy it."

Glory Francis said:

"Please be careful of what you are saying if you want to leave the Nigeria Army leave it in the right way by resigning."

MUSTAPHA said:

"This (lady) has been pushed to the wall and she has no option. Most female soldiers are facing same."

Nigerian Army reacts

Meanwhile, the Nigerian Army has vowed to investigate the female soldier's allegations.

Army spokesman Maj. Gen. Nwachukwu Onyema in a statement on Friday, January 12, said the investigation was to ascertain the extent of her claims.

However, the Army spokesman said the soldier did not exhaust the laid down procedure for seeking redress in the Nigerian Army.

“The Nigerian Army has been inundated with audiovisuals making the rounds on social media of the unprofessional conduct of a female soldier in mufti who claimed to have been maltreated by some senior officers.

“It is instructive to state that, considering the gravity of the allegations, NA, as a disciplined force, will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter,” he said.

Onyema urged Nigerians to allow the investigative process to take its course and refrain from making hasty judgments.

Soldiers arrested for torturing Rivers man in viral video

In another report, the Nigerian Army has identified and arrested two soldiers involved in the brutality of a civilian in Rivers state.

The unprofessional conduct of the soldiers was captured in a viral video.

Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, acting deputy director of 6 Division Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement.

Source: Legit.ng