Human rights lawyer InibeheEffiong has demanded justice for ASP Edet Inyang, allegedly assaulted by an unknown Army personnel

He took to his social media page to share video evidence of the alleged torture meted out on the officer

This happened after President Tinubu's recent warning against retaliatory assaults by the military against civilians

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Human rights lawyer Inibehe Effiong has petitioned the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, seeking justice for ASP Edet Inyang, a police officer allegedly assaulted by unidentified Army personnel.

The lawyer shared details of how the policeman was beaten and dealt with by army personnel. Photo credit: Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, HQ Nigerian Army

Source: Facebook

Effiong made this known in a statement posted on his X handle (formerly Twitter), on Thursday, January 11.

According to him, the officer was attacked by unknown army personnel on Saturday, December 9, 2023, at a store close to the Nigerian Army's 63 Brigade in Asaba, where he had gone to purchase some items.

Recounting Inyang’s experience, the lawyer noted that the soldier brutalised the police officer "till he lost consciousness over alleged wrong parking".

Accompanied by video and photo evidence, Effiong requested the Chief of Army Staff to ensure that the culprits are identified and made to face the full wrath of the law.

Tinubu warns military against attack of civilians

This comes after President Bola Ahmed Tinubu recently warned men of the Nigerian Army to desist from carrying out retaliatory assaults on the police or any civilian population over any provocation.

Soldiers arrested for torturing Rivers man in viral video

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Nigerian Army has identified and arrested two soldiers involved in the brutality of a civilian in Rivers state.

The unprofessional conduct of the soldiers was captured in a viral video. "No, no sir, abeg! [I beg]. I will confess sir, abeg!" the man cries out.

Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army Facebook page on Wednesday, January 10.

Unknown soldier slams Sanwo-Olu for arresting colleague

In another development, Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu faced criticism from a soldier who expressed disapproval of the governor's decision to order the apprehension of his fellow soldier and three other motorcyclists.

The soldiers were arrested for riding in the wrong direction on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

In a video widely circulated on Thursday, January 4, the unidentified soldier condemned Sanwo-Olu for allegedly degrading a fellow soldier in the presence of civilians, using the term "useless" to describe the military personnel in question.

Source: Legit.ng