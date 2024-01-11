The Nigerian Army has reacted to the viral video of two soldiers torturing another man in Rivers state

In a statement issued on Wednesday, January 10, the army said it has identified and arrested two soldiers

The Army encouraged Nigerians to continue to provide credible information on such unprofessional conducts

Port Harcourt, Rivers state - The Nigerian Army has identified and arrested two soldiers involved in the brutality of a civilian in Rivers state.

The unprofessional conduct of the soldiers was captured in a viral video. "No, no sir, abeg! [I beg]. I will confess sir, abeg!" the man cries out.

Nigerian army arrests soldiers for torturing civilian in Rivers state

Lieutenant Colonel Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director, 6 Division Army Public Relations, disclosed this in a statement issued via the Nigerian Army Facebook page on Wednesday, January 10.

Danjuma said the General Officer Commanding (GOC), 6 Division, Major General Jamal Abdussalam has directed that a full-scale investigation be conducted immediately.

He further reassured that no stone would be left unturned to sanction those involved, stating that no form of infraction would be condoned from erring personnel.

He said:

“The Nigerian Army remains a professional force that conducts its activities in adherence to established rules of engagement and respect for the fundamental human rights of the citizenry.”

The Army encouraged Nigerians to continue to provide credible information on such unprofessional conduct, as the Division is poised to be more responsive to the public

Unknown soldier slams Sanwo-Olu for arresting colleague on Lagos highway

Lagos state Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu faced criticism from a soldier who expressed disapproval of the governor's decision to order the apprehension of his fellow soldier and three other motorcyclists.

The soldiers were arrested for riding in the wrong direction on the Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

In a video widely circulated on Thursday, January 4, the unidentified soldier condemned Sanwo-Olu for allegedly degrading a fellow soldier in the presence of civilians, using the term "useless" to describe the military personnel in question.

Soldier arrested for criticising Governor Sanwo-Olu

Taoreed Lagbaja, the Chief of the Army Staff, confirmed the arrest of a soldier who criticised Governor Sanwo-Olu in a viral video.

He emphasised that the conduct of the soldier caught driving against traffic does not represent the entire Nigerian Army.

He further disclosed that many viral videos showing soldiers criticising the Lagos state governor were fake, clarifying that only one authentic video was investigated, and the unidentified soldier involved had been apprehended.

