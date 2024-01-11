A former deputy governor of Lagos state, Femi Pedro, has reacted to the suspension of the minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu

Pedro said Edu will learn a hard lesson from her mistakes and properly conduct herself in the future.

The APC chieftain urged Nigerians to give the suspended minister a second chance to right her wrongs

Lagos state - A former deputy governor of Lagos state, Femi Pedro, said suspended minister of humanitarian affairs and poverty alleviation, Betta Edu, will learn a hard lesson from her mistakes and properly conduct herself in the future.

As reported by TheCable, Pedro asked Nigerians to give Edu a second chance.

He appealed in a statement issued on Wednesday, January 10, while reacting to the financial scandal rocking the ministry.

“This is as it should be. I hope and pray that at the end of the day, she would have learned a hard lesson on how to conduct herself as a public officer and navigate the banana peels in the corridors of power.”

Pedro said Edu is a promising bright star who could have served this nation in higher capacities.

The chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC) advised young Nigerians to get a mentor with some measure of credibility to guide them.

“My advice to all young people who are called to service in public office is to seek out a mentor of a public officer serving or retired with some measure of credibility and good pedigree who will guide and mentor them on how to navigate the murky waters of public office.”

Betta Edu: EFCC releases suspended minister on bail

Legit.ng earlier reported that Edu was released on bail, after hours of grilling by EFCC operatives, The anti-graft agency grilled Edu over N585 million of the ministry’s funds paid into the private account of a civil servant.

The suspended minister was granted bail on Tuesday night after she honoured the EFCC invitation and was held in custody.

Tinubu suspends minister Betta Edu over N585.2m scandal

Legit.ng also reported that President Bola Tinubu, on Monday, January 8, announced the suspension of Betta Edu as a minister in his cabinet.

The presidential spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale said the development was "in line with his avowed commitment to uphold the highest standards of integrity, transparency, and accountability in the management of the commonwealth of Nigerians".

Edu's suspension came a day after Tinubu ordered a thorough probe of her ministry over the payment of N585.2 million of government funds into a private bank account of an official.

