On Thursday, January 11, 2023, approximately 40 heavily armed bandits targeted Kawu community in Bwari area council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja

Legit.ng gathered that the terrorists kidnapped 23 individuals, including a former PDP ward chairman, Alhassan Sidi Kawu

Kawu, nestled on the borders of Niger and Kaduna states, fell victim to the attackers who reportedly arrived from Kuyeri forest in Kaduna state

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism and security matters

FCT, Abuja - Armed groups known locally as 'bandits' stormed Kawu community in Bwari area council of the federal capital territory (FCT) on Thursday, January 11, and abducted 23 people.

As reported by Daily Trust, the attack was reportedly carried out by about 40 terrorists and one of the abductees was Alhaji Alhassan Sidi Kawu, a former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman of Kawu ward.

Criminal gangs have been subjecting people to a reign of terror in Nigeria’s northern region. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Abdulmumini Zakari, the Councilor representing the area, said the outlaws arrived around the community on Wednesday, January 10, through the Kuyeri Forest in Kaduna state.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He explained:

“They divided themselves into groups and some went into the palace of the district head, Alhaji Abdurrahman Danjuma Ali, where they abducted his son, Lukman, and his wife, who he married two weeks ago.

"Others attacked the compound of Alhaji Alhassan Sidi Kawu, the Marafa of Kawu and a former PDP chairman of Kawu Ward. They abducted him along with his four children.”

Police react

Josephine Adeh, the spokesperson of the police in the FCT, confirmed the attack. However, she described the bandits as “unknown hoodlums”.

She said:

“Some unknown hoodlums stormed Kawu village, a bordering community with Kagarko LGA, in Kaduna state, and kidnapped people.

“The truth is that the miscreants raided that general area and escaped into Kaduna state.”

Bandits return to Kaduna-Abuja Expressway

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 85 people were abducted by 'bandits' in several Kaduna communities.

The attacks occurred between Thursday, January 4, and Sunday, January 7, 2024.

55 people were seized by some bandits in Dudumishini, Badoko, and Kwakware villages, all in Katari. 33 travellers were also kidnapped on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway at Dogon Fili near Katari.

Bandits at Kubwa extension

Legit.ng also reported that bandits attacked the zone 5 segment of the Kubwa Extension II Relocation Estate along Arab Road in the FCT.

A woman and her three children were kidnapped — including a six-month-old baby.

Gunmen invade El-Rufai Estate Abuja

Meanwhile, residents of Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area (KRDA) located in Bwari raised alarm over rising cases of kidnapping within the area.

This followed another attack in the area popularly known as El-Rufai Estate.

Source: Legit.ng