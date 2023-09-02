FCT, Abuja - Residents of Kuchiko Resettlement Development Area (KRDA) located in Bwari have raised an alarm over rising cases of kidnapping within the area.

This followed the latest incident in the early hours of Saturday, September 2, in the Area, popularly known as El-Rufai Estate.

Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

Gunmen abduct resident in Abuja

Kidnaps for ransom have become common in several parts of Nigeria in the last decade.

Insecurity is one of the issues confronting President Bola Tinubu, who was sworn in in May.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The victim, Chinedu, was whisked away from his house within the estate.

The victim’s wife explained that the kidnappers who were armed forcefully took away her husband after breaking through the fence to gain entrance into their compound.

Daily Trust quotes the wife as saying:

“They shot sporadically in the air to scare our family members and neighbours before taking my husband away."

Mai Baba Bego, Chairman of the area, who spoke on the latest incident, said five people have been abducted in the last couple of months.

Baba Bego said:

“We now live in fear as nobody knows who the next victim would be."

Josephine Adeh, the Police Public Relations Officer of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was unreachable for comment as of press time.

1 killed as gunmen attack Abuja community

In a piece of related news, Legit.ng reported that gunmen on Tuesday night, December 6, 2022, attacked a residence close to the hill in the Wuse Zone 5 area of Abuja.

The gunmen reportedly shot two and killed one while several others missing as the gunmen escaped through the hills.

An eyewitness was cited as saying that the gunmen shot sporadically at Amilomania Street and later moved to Toyin Street.

Senator Musa escapes assassination attempt in Abuja

Legit.ng also reported that some gunmen made an attempt on the life of the senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in Niger state, Alhaji Mohammed Sani Musa, but they did not succeed.

The Sun reported that the assassins who attacked Saturday night, December 3, 2022, trailed Musa from Abuja to his residence along the popular old Alheri Clinic road, Tunga area in Minna, the Niger state capital.

Source: Legit.ng