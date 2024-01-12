FCT, Abuja - Nigerians are anxious as the Supreme Court is set to deliver judgements in the disputes over the March 18, 2023 governorship elections today, Friday, January 12.

The states whose governorship elections appeal the apex court will deliver judgements on include Kano, Plateau, Lagos, Zamfara, Lagos, Cross Rivers, Bauchi and Ebonyi.

Live Updates: Supreme Court Delivers Judgement on Kano, Plateau, Lagos, Other 2023 Gov Elections

Source: Twitter

Bashir Ahmad, @BashirAhmaad, a former aide of ex-President Muhammadu Buhari, posted on X:

"As the Supreme Court delivers its verdict tomorrow, Friday, I send my best wishes to H.E. Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna. I pray for a favorable outcome for our party and, more importantly, for the well-being of our beloved state, Kano and its people."

Muräd Faïsaal, @elfaisaal, said:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"I will advise my #Kwankwasiyya people to not endanger their precious lives, should the things go south at the Supreme Court, today.

"We live to fight another day. Today is not the end. God will give us another chance to serve our people. Please, let's put Kano first."

jœy shèkwônúzhïbó, @joeyzhibo, said:

"Dear Plateau State,

"Whatever the Supreme Court judgement is today, let’s all accept the outcomes and move on."

Bigwig Austin, @aai_austin, said:

"Today the Supreme Court will finish what they've started a couple of months ago "destruction of electoral system". The people will be shortchanged as usual while the compromised religious institutions will keep asking us to pray.

"They exchange the word of God/Allah with black Prado and fat cheques and move on while the nation keeps decaying."

YaronMalan, @AbdulhamidYaro4, said:

"The people of Zamfara state has voted Gov. @daudalawal_May God never allow supreme court to change the wish of the people…"

Source: Legit.ng