Daredevil kidnappers suspected to be bandits have resumed their operations on the Kaduna-Abuja highway

Despite heightened security presence, residents noted that terrorists blocked the road and created chaos for commuters, with a newspaper report saying 85 people had been kidnapped in Kaduna in four days

Meanwhile, the police denied reports that the bandits abducted several persons along the Kaduna-Abuja highway

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering security matters in Nigeria

Kaduna, Kaduna state - A total of 85 people have been reportedly abducted by armed groups known locally as 'bandits' in several Kaduna communities.

As reported by The Punch on Wednesday, January 10, the attacks occurred between Thursday, January 4, and Sunday, January 7, 2024.

Criminal gangs have been subjecting people to a reign of terror in Nigeria’s northern region. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Bandits abduct several Kaduna residents

The newspaper said that its correspondents who visited the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway at Dogon Fili near Katari in Kaduna state on Tuesday, January 9, gathered that over 30 travellers were abducted.

It was learnt that 55 other persons were seized by another set of bandits in the three communities of Dudumishini, Badoko, and Kwakware villages, all in Katari.

Yohana Sarki, the District Head of Bishini, comprising Katari, Doka, Ariko, Kworotsho and other villages, confirmed the development.

Sarki said:

“Before Sunday’s attack, the bandits in their huge numbers had attacked some villages around the Katari general area and abducted several locals.”

Police react

Meanwhile, the police command in Kaduna state confirmed that there was a bandit attack on the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway at Dogon Fili near Katari.

The command was however silent on the abduction of the travellers along the Kaduna-Abuja Expressway.

Premium Times quoted Mansir Hassan, the police spokesperson in Kaduna state, as saying:

“There was a heavy gun duel along Kaduna-Abuja expressway between security operatives and armed bandits on January 6, at 23:30 hours or thereabout.

“The incident occurred when the armed bandits in large numbers attempted to cross the said expressway at Dogon Fili area heading towards Jere axis and were engaged in a fierce shootout by the well-alerted security agents who dislodged the hoodlums.”

