The Chief Magistrate Binta Ibrahim-Galadanchi, presiding over the case, ordered the remand of the notorious thug in a Correctional Centre until the court's next sitting

The incident occurred on December 31, 2023, when the defendant reportedly attacked the 45-year-old Imam with a sharp knife, resulting in fatal injuries, leading to his demise

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Kano, on Wednesday, January 10, ordered that an 18-year-old, Yusuf Haruna, be remanded in a Correctional Centre for allegedly stabbing an Imam, Sani Mohammed, 45, to death.

As reported by Daily Trust, the defendant, who lives in Tudun Nufawa Quarters Kano, was charged with culpable homicide.

The 18-year-old thug is facing charges of culpable homicide for allegedly stabbing the 45-year-old Imam Sani Mohammed to death for cautioning him and his gang against smoking Indian hemp around the mosque premises.

The prosecutor, Mrs. Fatima Ado-Ahmad, told the court that Musa Yunusa, of the same address reported the incident at Jakara Police Division Kano on December 31, 2023, which prompted a police investigation, The Punch report added.

The defendant denied the charges, and Chief Magistrate Binta Ibrahim-Galadanchi ordered the defendant's remand in a Correctional Centre and scheduled the next hearing for Wednesday, January 31, 2024.

