In a tragic turn of events, Kano mourns as a respected Imam is stabbed by an 18-year-old thug popularly called Lagwatsani

The thug according to reports, reacted violently to a caution against smoking near the mosque

The Kano state police command has apprehended the notorious thug who resides in the Dala local government area of the state

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

Kano state police command has confirmed the arrest of an 18-year-old notorious thug, Yusuf Haruna best known as Lagwatsani.

Kano police headed by Gumel has apprehended the teenager who killed the Imam. Photo credit: @KanoPoliceNG

Source: Facebook

The state police arrested the thug for stabbing a 45-year-old Kano Imam, Mallam Sani Mohammed Shuaibu, to death for cautioning him and his gang against smoking Indian hemp around the mosque premises.

PM News reported that Lagwatsani stabbed the Imam to death on Sunday, December 31, 2023, at Jakara Quarters Kano with a sharp knife at his back while performing ablution.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, confirmed the development to newsmen via a statement.

According to the state, the Imam sustained sustained deep injury and was rushed to Murtala Muhammed Specialist Hospital where he was confirmed dead by the doctor.

However, the residents of Kwanar Goda Quarters of Kano state are still in shock over the brutal murder of their imam, Daily Trust report added.

The police spokesperson said:

“The incident shook the community, and our officers have worked tirelessly to identify and capture the assailant. This arrest is a testament to our unwavering commitment to protecting the sanctity of life and bringing justice to those affected by such heinous acts.”

Bandits burn woman, 2 children, daughter-in-law alive in Sokoto

In another development, Legit.ng reported that terrorists suspected to be bandits have done the unthinkable in Sokoto state.

This time around, they burnt a mother, her daughter-in-law and two children alive in another attack on the Sokoto community.

The bandits were said to have attacked Kurya village in Rabah local government area of the state on Sunday evening, December 24.

Arabic student kills self over unanswered prayers in Kwara

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a student of Sheikh Kamaldeen Arabic School, Ilọrin, Kwata state, simply identified as Alfa Musa, allegedly took his own life over unanswered prayer.

The tragic incident occurred in the Ogidi area of Ilorin West local government area on Thursday, December 7.

The 22-year-old deceased student was found dead after one of his friends visited his residence and found the door to his room locked.

Source: Legit.ng